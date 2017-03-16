BBC Sport - Watch five great Premier League goals from Jermain Defoe after his England recall

'Magnificent' Defoe goals as he wins England recall

Watch five of Jermain Defoe's best goals, including a screamer for Sunderland against Newcastle, after the striker was recalled to the England squad.

WATCH MORE: Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate

Available to UK users only.

