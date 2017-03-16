BBC Sport - Watch five great Premier League goals from Jermain Defoe after his England recall
'Magnificent' Defoe goals as he wins England recall
- From the section Football
Watch five of Jermain Defoe's best goals, including a screamer for Sunderland against Newcastle, after the striker was recalled to the England squad.
WATCH MORE: Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate
Available to UK users only.
