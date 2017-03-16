Champions League draw: Leicester to find out last-eight opponents on Friday

The Foxes have won five of their eight games in the Champions League so far this season

Leicester City will find out on Friday who they will play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Premier League champions are the only English side left in the competition having enjoyed a stunning debut season in Europe.

The draw for the last eight takes place in Nyon, Switzerland from 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League quarter-final draw to follow at 12:00 GMT.

Manchester United are the only British team left in that tournament.

They beat FC Rostov 1-0 in Thursday's second leg to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Who could Leicester face?

Real Madrid (Spain) - defending champions

Barcelona (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Juventus (Italy)

Monaco (France)

The teams in the draw for the quarter-finals are (from top left to bottom right): Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Leicester

When do the quarter-final ties take place?

The Champions League first-leg games take place on 11-12 April, with the second legs to be played on 18-19 April.

The Europa League ties are due to take place on 13 and 20 April.

Is everyone scared of Leicester?

Leicester are threatening to repeat their unlikely domestic triumph on the continental stage after surpassing all expectations to reach the last eight.

The Foxes stunned Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16, beating them 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said earlier this week the Foxes are the team the Italians fear most, while Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes every manager will want to avoid them.

"I don't think there will be a single coach who is hoping they face Leicester," said the former France international.

"They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve."

Real have won the Champions League a record 11 times.

Zidane has won the Champions League both as a player and a manager

'We're there on merit'

Victory over Sevilla continued Leicester's impressive resurgence under boss Craig Shakespeare.

The 53-year-old Englishman stepped up from his role as Claudio Ranieri's assistant following the Italian's sacking on 23 February and has now led the Foxes to three straight wins.

Shakespeare, made manager until the end of the season prior to Tuesday's win over Sevilla, said: "We know there's going to be some terrific teams, as there were in the previous round. We're in there on merit. Make no mistake about that.

"It will be memorable for everyone at the football club. We might just be the surprise team."

How far can Leicester go?

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty:

It is surely stretching the credibility of even Leicester's scriptwriters to suggest they can win the Champions League - but who is to say they cannot make even more waves after Sevilla, Europa League winners three seasons in succession and third in La Liga, were beaten?

The Foxes will be rank outsiders against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus - or anyone who is pitted against them in the last eight.

However, they will not shy away from any challenge, especially not at home and especially not if this arena is the stage for the second leg.

Under Shakespeare, they are playing in a manner designed to unsettle any side who takes the measured approach - and they will do it backed by a 90-minute wall of sound.

All the odds suggest this latest great adventure should end at the next stage - but since when did the odds or logic come into this club's calculations?

Read more from Phil on Leicester's logic-defying run