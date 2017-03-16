BBC Sport - Eddie Howe on striking a balance with Bournemouth players
Eddie Howe - strict boss or friendly face?
Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he tries to strike a balance with his players, from being supportive off the field to very direct about what he expects on it.
