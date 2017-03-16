BBC Sport - Eddie Howe on striking a balance with Bournemouth players

Eddie Howe - strict boss or friendly face?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he tries to strike a balance with his players, from being supportive off the field to very direct about what he expects on it.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 18 March at 11:30 GMT on BBC One and online.

