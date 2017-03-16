BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Manchester United manager names three players he would not have sold

'The three players I wouldn't have sold'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is "no chance" Angel di Maria, Javier Hernandez or Danny Welbeck would have been sold had he been in charge at the time.

Watch the full interview with Jose Mourinho on The Premier League Show, Thursday, 16 March at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and online.

