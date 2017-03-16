Pedro Caixinha: Rangers manager seeks coach with Ibrox know-how

Kenny Miller (second from left) will not be part of Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff in the short term

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha will look at candidates to join his backroom staff but says veteran striker Kenny Miller remains focused on playing.

Caixinha, 46, takes charge of his first Rangers match on Saturday against Hamilton Academical.

Miller, 37, has been helping coach the club's under-20s.

"I'm about to assess that situation," said Caixinha. "We have a list of candidates. We are going to start the assessment as soon as possible."

And he added: "We are going to have someone that can give me that knowledge, someone that is really linked with the history and tradition of this club and how big it is to represent this club."

Coaches Pedro Malta and Jose Belman have joined Caixinha for training this week.

Former Scotland striker Miller is out of contract in the summer but is hopeful of continuing playing.

"My focus is firmly on being a player for as long as I can," he explained. "You're a long time retired so I'm firmly focused on the game at the weekend and continuing my duties as a player until the end of the season and hopefully beyond.

"I don't feel ready to hang the boots up yet, I still feel like I have a lot to offer on the field at the moment. It would definitely have to involve still being a player.

"As long as I'm performing and contributing, which I feel I am at the moment, I still want to be considered a player first."

Caixinha held a meeting with Miller and other senior players, including captain Lee Wallace, and the manager explained: "Kenny spoke to me for one more minute and he told me something I already knew, that he was doing something part-time with the under-20s.

"Okay, perfect, all the time that is not colliding with our work, I am very glad that you keep doing that work. But I also know that he wants to still play."