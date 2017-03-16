Jamie Vardy: Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare defends striker

Samir Nasri picked up a second yellow card in the 74th minute for a clash of heads with Jamie Vardy

Striker Jamie Vardy "never has been and never will be" a cheat, says Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare.

Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri accused England international Vardy of cheating following the Frenchman's sending-off in Leicester's Champions League victory on Tuesday.

"Jamie responded well to the comment and we have to put it to bed," said Shakespeare.

"The referee made a decision and we have to move on."

Nasri and Vardy clashed in the second half and were both booked for butting heads, the Sevilla player having already collected a yellow card.

But Nasri, on loan from Manchester City, believes Vardy's reaction convinced referee Daniele Orsato to take action.

"For me he's a cheat because if he was a foreign player you, the English press, would be saying he's a cheat," said Nasri.

Shakespeare told a news conference on Thursday: "Jamie's not a cheat. He never has been and never will be."

Leicester, Britain's last Champions League representatives, will learn their quarter-final opponents on Friday when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland (from 11:00 GMT).

The other seven teams left in the competition are Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Monaco and Real Madrid.

Leicester have four Premier League games before the quarter-final first legs which are scheduled to take place on 11-12 April.

The Foxes, three points above the relegation zone with 11 matches remaining, are at West Ham on Saturday before entertaining Stoke on 1 April and Sunderland three days later.

Shakespeare's team are then at Everton on 9 April.

"I haven't banned talk of the Champions League but the players are concentrating on West Ham and that's all the talk that's been today," added the Leicester boss.

"We can't affect [the draw]. All the teams have their own strengths but we have our strengths as well.

"We'll be training [during the draw]. We'll find out when we go back in after training."