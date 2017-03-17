Malian FA suspended by Fifa over government interference

Mali's football teams will not be able to compete while the ban is in place

Mali's Football Association (FEMAFOOT) has been suspended by Fifa until further notice over government interference in football matters.

Fifa acted after Mali Sports Minister Housseïni Amion Guindo dissolved the executive committee of FEMAFOOT.

Guindo has also appointed a provisional committee mandated to run FEMAFOOT and set up elections within 12 months.

Fifa said the ban would be lifted only when the FEMAFOOT board and president Boubacar Baba Diarra are reinstated.

Football's world governing body stated: "No team from Mali of any sort (including clubs) can take part in international competitions as of 17 March 2017 and until the suspension is lifted.

"This also means that neither FEMAFOOT nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programme, course or training from Fifa or the Confederation of African Football."