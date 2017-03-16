'We have chosen a plan over no plan' - Bility hails new Caf president Ahmad

Ahmad's challenge was only the third Hayatou had faced since he took office 1988

African football has a new leader in Ahmad, who ousted long-time incumbent Issa Hayatou in Thursday's Confederation of African Football presidential election.

The 57-year-old Madasgascar FA chief won 34 votes to Hayatou's 20 to end the Cameroonian's 29-year reign.

BBC Sport rounds up the reaction to the stunning result.

Liberia Football Association chairman Musa Bility

Musa Bility has led the Liberia FA since 2010

"Africa has made a decision, we are moving forward with football and we have chosen change over the last leadership.

"Ahmad is crying for all of us. I have been though struggle - I have been suspended. Today I am very proud of the effort and I want to thank all of my colleagues for making this possible.

"We have proved to the world that we are ready for the change that is blowing in football across the world.

"We believed, we are human, we have seen changes in Europe and in Fifa... everywhere in football in the last 18 months there have been changes. We could not allow ourselves to be left behind. We want to be on that train of change.

"Africa has made an emphatic position that we are going for change and a candidate that has given us a plan. We have chosen a plan over no plan.

"Everything is going to change. Football is going to be governed by the association presidents, we are the real power - power will be restored to the football associations and we will make decisions, Fifa-style, Gianni-style.

"Gianni (Infantino) is the boss of football (Fifa), he has changed the way football is run and we will follow that. We will make sure we consult (African football) presidents because they make decisions for their countries."

Sierra Leone FA president Isha Johansen

Isha Johansen is the only female president of a football association in Africa

"I'm happy, elated, it is great. This is the change we were talking about, it is good for African football.

"I want people to understand that this was not a campaign against personalities, this was about changing the face and image of the African continent through football - and changing African football for the better.

"I always felt that Ahmad would get the ticket. Celebrations will happen but then he needs to start working, there is a lot to be done but we are all here to support him.

"I'm sure Hayatou will be on hand to give advice. He is an elder and we Africans depend on our elders for advice and support. I'm hoping we will have him on board as an adviser.

"I think there will be more transparency in Caf, I think there will be more changes to women's football and youth football as well."