Mark McGhee: Six-match touchline ban for former Motherwell boss

McGhee was sent to the stand by referee Alan Muir at Pittodrie last month

Former Motherwell boss Mark McGhee has been given a touchline ban totalling six matches by the Scottish FA, BBC Scotland has learned.

McGhee was issued with a notice of complaint over his conduct towards a match official during Motherwell's 7-2 defeat by Aberdeen last month.

The SFA banned the 59-year-old for five matches.

And McGhee also incurs a one-match suspended ban from earlier this season for breaching the same rule.

McGhee, who was in his second spell as Fir Park manager, was sacked by Motherwell at the end of February but is still assistant to national coach Gordon Strachan.

Well's loss at Pittodrie was McGhee's third-last game in charge of the Steelmen.

Stephen Robinson has been appointed as Motherwell's new manager after being in interim charge following McGhee's departure.