BBC Sport - Middlesbrough sack Aitor Karanka: The stats which led to Boro firing Karanka
The stats which led to Karanka's sacking
- From the section Football
After Middlesbrough sack manager Aitor Karanka, BBC Sport looks at the statistics which led to the Spaniard departing the Riverside Stadium.
WATCH MORE: Highlights of Aitor Karanka's last game in charge
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired