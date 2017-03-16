BBC Sport - England squad announcement: Jermain Defoe scores for England v Slovenia at 2010 World Cup
Archive: Defoe scores for England at 2010 World Cup
Jermain Defoe scores for England against Slovenia at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Defoe has been recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 for the first time since November 2013.
READ MORE: Jermain Defoe: England recall Sunderland striker aged 34
