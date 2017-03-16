Gary Johnson: Cheltenham Town manager to have heart surgery

Gary Johnson has won 47 of his 106 games in charge of Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson will miss a "few weeks" of work to have "straightforward" heart surgery.

Johnson was not on the sidelines for the Robins' past two games and was taken to hospital at the weekend.

The 61-year-old has been Cheltenham boss since April 2015, leading them to the National League title last season.

"We look forward to welcoming Gary back once he has been cleared to return to work but, realistically, this may take some time," chairman Paul Baker said.

"The board will give Gary their full support in his recovery process."

Assistant manager Russell Milton took charge for the defeats by Doncaster and Exeter, and will continue to lead the team until Johnson returns.

Cheltenham are 22nd in the League Two table, seven points above the relegation zone.