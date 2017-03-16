Jermain Defoe: England recall Sunderland striker aged 34

Jermain Defoe has scored 19 Premier League goals for Sunderland this season

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been recalled to the England squad.

The 34-year-old has 55 England caps and made his last international appearance in November 2013 in a friendly against Chile.

Uncapped Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are included, as is Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

England face Germany away in a friendly before a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on 26 March.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore, who made his sole international appearance against Italy in 2012, is also recalled.

Burnley defender Michael Keane and West Ham winger Michail Antonio are the other uncapped members of the England squad.

Defoe has scored 14 league goals this season, the second most by any English player behind Tottenham striker Harry Kane (19).

He has scored 19 goals for England since making his senior international debut against Sweden in 2004.

Kane is missing after injuring his ankle against Millwall on Sunday, while captain Wayne Rooney is also absent with a leg injury.

England squad in full:

Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Man City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).

