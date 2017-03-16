BBC Sport - Jermain Defoe: England striker has outstanding record, says Gareth Southgate

Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jermain Defoe's "outstanding" goalscoring record after recalling the Sunderland striker to the national squad over three years after his last international appearance.

WATCH MORE: Defoe scores for England at 2010 World Cup

Top videos

Video

Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate

Video

'Magnificent' Defoe goals as he wins England recall

Video

Archive: Defoe scores for England at 2010 World Cup

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Guardiola criticises players' approach

Video

Ledecka, Prommegger win snowboard slalom golds

Video

Eddie Howe - strict boss or friendly face?

Video

Pogba deserves respect - Mourinho

Video

BBC School Report: From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Video

Prommegger wins snowboard title in dramatic finish

Video

Austria's Ulbing wins snowboard parallel slalom

Video

Everyone can be proud of Leicester - Shakespeare

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired