BBC Sport - Jermain Defoe: England striker has outstanding record, says Gareth Southgate
Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jermain Defoe's "outstanding" goalscoring record after recalling the Sunderland striker to the national squad over three years after his last international appearance.
