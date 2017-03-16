BBC Sport - Champions League: Manchester City out - Pep Guardiola criticises players

Guardiola criticises players' approach

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticises the approach of his players during the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Monaco that saw Manchester City knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Monaco after a 6-6 aggregate result on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man City knocked out after thriller

