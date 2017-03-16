Scottish Gossip: TV deal, Moussa Dembele, Kenny Miller, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

BT Sport are ready to offer the SPFL their biggest broadcasting deal in return for exclusive rights to Scottish football. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are the latest club to seriously monitor Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and could rival Chelsea for his signature this summer. (Independent)

Everton are targeting Dembele, 20, as a possible summer replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has rejected the offer a new deal at Goodison. (Daily Express)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller is in the running for a new first-team coaching role at Ibrox (Sun)

Veteran goalkeeper Neil Alexander is set to quit Aberdeen at the end of the season after being unable to displace first-choice Joe Lewis. (Daily Record)

Chairman Dave King has promised he will back new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha in the transfer market. (Sun)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne wants manager Derek McInnes to sign a new contract, extending his current deal which expires in 2019. (Sun)

Milne (right) brought McInnes to Pittodrie in March 2013

New Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says he turned down two offers from the English Premier League to take on the Fir Park job. (Sun)

Having landed Lee Congerton as their new head of recruitment, Celtic could lose David Moss, the scout who helped land Moussa Dembele, since he is a contender for the director of football role at Norwich. (Daily Record)

Mark Warburton will continue his legal fight with Rangers over his departure despite his appointment as manager at Nottingham Forest. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has a hernia problem but hopes to be back within a month. (Evening Express)

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae says new Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha's priority should be to sign a new centre-half, midfielder and goalscoring forward. (Daily Record)

And Rae suggests Caixinha should also try and sign loan players Emerson Hyndman and Jon Toral on permanent deals. (Sun)

Bobby Madden, the referee in last Sunday's Old Firm derby, has been given a Championship game this weekend, taking charge of Dunfermline v Ayr United. (Herald, print edition)

Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly, who has not featured in a competitive game this season, is likely to be Craig Gordon's understudy for the rest of the season as Dorus De Vries requires ankle surgery. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland need to avoid a heavy defeat to Italy in Saturday's final Six Nations match to guarantee their place among the second seeds for the 2019 World Cup draw. (Scotsman, print edition)

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are set to be fit for the meeting with Italy at Murrayfield, with Tommy Seymour and Ryan Wilson also on the road to recovery after knocks against England. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Glasgow will not be put forward as an alternative host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games following the decision to strip Durban of the event. Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester have all put themselves forward. (Herald)