Robert Snodgrass buoyed by form of Scotland squad members

Robert Snodgrass (left) hopes Scotland can get back to winning ways in Group F

Robert Snodgrass is heartened by the form of Scotland's players but has warned against underestimating World Cup qualifying opponents Slovenia.

The Scots play Canada in a friendly on 22 March before hosting the Slovenians four days later.

Manager Gordon Strachan has called up Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Fulham's Tom Cairney, West Brom's Matt Phillips and Celtic's Stuart Armstrong.

"There's ability in the squad," Snodgrass, 29, told BBC Radio Scotland.

"There's strength, depth, there's character, there's youth, there's maturity. It's good for the manager.

"The players that he's brought into the squad, lads are playing at a good level, lads are scoring goals in the Premier League, lads are scoring goals in the Championship, the [Scottish Premiership]. It's good to see.

"It's good to get a game [against Canada] before to see what lads need some minutes then the manager will pick the right team to go on the Sunday."

With Scotland sitting second bottom of Group F with four points from four matches - and four points behind Slovenia - Strachan accepts his side "must win" their next qualifier.

"He's right in what he says," Snodgrass said on Sportsound. "The lads know that. We know we need to get back to winning ways.

"When you lose games against Slovakia and England, you're going to get the criticism that goes with it."

Snodgrass, who urged fans to "stick with" the team and Strachan, scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win away to Malta in the opening round of qualifying fixtures before Lithuania claimed a 1-1 draw at Hampden and the Scots then lost 3-0 away to Slovakia and England.

And, with Slovenia coming to Hampden on 26 March after the Easter Road encounter with Canada, the West Ham midfielder has urged his international team-mates to learn lessons from the draw with Lithuania.

"They were probably the better side on the night in the first half and it shocked us a little bit," added Snodgrass.

"We need to be ready and we need to take our chances when we get them on the night."