Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker to be called up to England senior squad

Marcus Rashford has won six England caps, including two at Euro 2016

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was initially expected to feature for the England Under-21 side in friendlies against Germany and Denmark next weekend.

But with England forwards Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney both ruled out through injury, Rashford will be called up.

England face Germany away in a friendly before a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on 26 March.

Rashford made a goal-scoring debut for England in a 2-1 win over Australia in May last year and has collected six senior caps.

He was a late inclusion for Manchester United in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea on Monday, having been omitted from the initial squad due to illness.

England captain Rooney was ruled out of Manchester United's trip to the capital with a leg injury sustained in a training ground collision.

And Tottenham striker Harry Kane went off with an ankle injury against Millwall on Sunday.

Spurs said the injury is similar to the one Kane picked up against Sunderland on 18 September.