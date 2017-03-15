Motherwell: Stephen Robinson appointed manager at Fir Park

Stephen Robinson succeeds Mark McGhee at the Scottish Premiership club

Motherwell have appointed Stephen Robinson as their new manager.

Robinson, 42, had been in interim charge at Fir Park following Mark McGhee's sacking last month.

In his first game at the helm, Robinson oversaw a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, ending a run of four straight Scottish Premiership defeats.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder previously managed Oldham Athletic and will have his first home match as Well boss against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Speaking before the appointment was made, veteran striker Scott McDonald said Robinson would be a popular choice.

"We know what Robbo is all about - the majority of us do anyway," McDonald said last week. "It has always been a joy to work under him and work with him.

"As players, all we are concerning ourselves about is to do our best and do our job and, if we do that, we give Steve every possible chance of maybe taking the reins, which I think most boys would be more than happy with."

