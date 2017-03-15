Ivory Coast's Kalou extends contract at Hertha Berlin

Salomon Kalou went to Hertha Berlin from Lille in 2014 and before that had spent six years with Chelsea.

Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou has extended his contract at Hertha Berlin, although the German club has not disclosed how long the new deal is for.

Kalou joined Hertha from Lille in 2014 and his current deal was set to end in June.

Before that, he had been at Chelsea for six years.

"I feel very comfortable in Berlin and I still have plenty that I want to achieve with Hertha Berlin," said Kalou.

"I would like to help the team continue to progress as it has in the last few years," the 31-year-old added.

At Hertha this season he has scored six goals and provided four assists in 16 games so far.

Hertha's head coach, Pal Dardai, is thrilled the Ivorian agreed to extend his stay at Hertha, having turned down bids from other clubs.

"Salomon is a real champion. He has won everything, but despite that he is still hungry for more. He is a model professional and a great example for all players," said Dardai.

Kalou won the 2011/12 Champions League title, the 2010 English Premier League and lifted the FA Cup four times while at Chelsea.

He also played in the Ivory Coast team which won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.