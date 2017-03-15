Manchester United: Paul Pogba targeted by 'envious' critics, Jose Mourinho says

Media playback is not supported on this device Pogba deserves respect - Mourinho

Recent criticism of Paul Pogba is motivated by "envy", and those targeting the midfielder do so because they "need every coin to survive", says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Pogba, 24, re-signed with United for a world-record £89m fee from Juventus in August, having left for £1.5m in 2012.

The midfielder's performances have at times come under fire this season.

"It is not his fault that some pundits are in real trouble while Paul is a multi-millionaire," Mourinho said.

"I feel that the world is losing values and I am scared about the level of envy coming in. It is not Paul's fault that he gets 10 times the money some players did in the past," the Portuguese added.

"Paul reached the top and nobody gave him anything. I am really worried about the way things are going with previous generations. Envy is everywhere."

Pogba, who has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 40 matches this term, was outshone by N'Golo Kante in United's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea on Monday.

After the game, former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard said Kante was the "best central midfielder in the world", while ex-England captain and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said: "I think you are looking at the Football Writers' Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year."

Speaking before United play their second leg against Rostov in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday, Mourinho said he was "very happy" with Pogba's performances.

"The best thing is that because of his personality he doesn't give an ass to what people say about him," he added.

United drew the first leg in Russia 1-1.