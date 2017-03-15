BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho defends Paul Pogba

Pogba deserves respect - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hits back at critics of midfielder Paul Pogba saying his critics are envious of his large salary.

READ MORE:FC Rostov pitch closed by Russian Premier League after Mourinho criticism

WATCH:I don't speak about referee - Mourinho

