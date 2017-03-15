FC Rostov pitch closed by Russian Premier League after Mourinho criticism

Rostov plan to leave the Olimp-2 stadium after the 2018 World Cup in Russia

A week after Jose Mourinho criticised their pitch, the Russian Premier League has "banned" FC Rostov from hosting league games due to "shortfalls" in the playing surface.

Manchester United drew 1-1 at the Olimp-2 Stadium in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie last Thursday.

"It's hard for me to believe we are going to play on that field, if you can call it a field," Mourinho had said.

Rostov now have until 24 March to bring their pitch up to standard.

The pitch was dry and bobbly, and after the match Mourinho said the conditions made it "impossible to play a passing game".

The Russian Premier League told BBC Sport that Rostov will have their pitch inspected again on 24 March, with their next home game on 31 March against FC Krasnodar.

Uefa had deemed the pitch playable for the Europa League game, but the Russian Premier League say they have different regulations in place.

United and Rostov play the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Like Rostov, Rubin Kazan's Central Stadium has also been banned by the Russian Premier League.