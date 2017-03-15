BBC Sport - Monaco v Man City: Pep Guardiola says his team will attack

City will attack as much as possible - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will attack as much as possible in the second leg of their last 16 Uefa Champions League tie against Monaco. City won the first leg 5-3.

You can follow live coverage of Monaco v Man City on this website, on the BBC Sport app and listen live on BBC radio 5 live from 18:30 GMT this evening.

