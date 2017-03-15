BBC Sport - Leicester City: Craig Shakespeare says everyone can be proud of Champions League victory

Everyone can be proud of Leicester - Shakespeare

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says everybody at the club can be proud of their achievements in the Champions League after they reached the quarter-finals.

