BBC Sport - Leicester City: Craig Shakespeare says everyone can be proud of Champions League victory
Everyone can be proud of Leicester - Shakespeare
- From the section Football
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says everybody at the club can be proud of their achievements in the Champions League after they reached the quarter-finals.
READ MORE:Leicester's Wes Morgan praises 'impossible' Champions League achievement
READ MORE: Leicester reach Champions League quarter-finals and threaten to defy logic again
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired