Rangers v Hamilton Accies: Martin Canning hopes to learn from Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha will debut as Rangers boss against Canning's Accies

Hamilton Accies' Martin Canning hopes to learn from Pedro Caixinha and admits it will be difficult to second guess the new Rangers manager on Saturday.

Accies travel to Ibrox for what will be Caixinha's first game in charge.

"It changes slightly because it is a little bit unknown how he best thinks to set up the players he's got," said player-manager Canning.

"If he comes in and does a good job and it is something you can learn from as a young manager then great."

Caixinha took over on Monday, the day after Rangers recorded a creditable 1-1 draw away to city rivals and Premiership leaders Celtic in Graeme Murty's last game as caretaker manager.

Canning thought it would be "good for the game" in Scotland if the 46-year-old Portuguese proved to be the standard of coach that could improve Rangers.

But he is hoping he can outfox the former Santos Laguna and Al-Gharafa boss when his side visit Ibrox.

"I don't know much about him, but I've checked back at his previous clubs to see how he's played, but that is dependent on the players he's got," said Canning.

"I think he will come in and want to put his own stamp on it straight away.

Rangers defeated Hamilton 6-0 this month in the Scottish Cup

"I don't think he'll feel the need to stick with what they've been doing.

"He might if he thinks that's the best way to go about it and it mirrors his philosophy and how he wants to play."

Accies held Rangers to a 1-1 draw in the opening Scottish Premiership game of the season at Ibrox and then suffering a 6-0 beating there in this month's Scottish Cup quarter-final.

"The atmosphere in the stadium will be a little more intense than it would normally be," Canning predicted.

"The new guy has come in and the players will be desperate to impress, the fans will want to get behind the team and it will be a very similar atmosphere, I imagine, to the opening day of the season.

"We need to make sure we stand up to that again and we need to do our own job."

Canning was pleased how his players had handled the occasion at the start of the season - and for much of the cup game despite their heavy defeat.

"Watching back the 6-0 game, for the first 45 minutes we were very good then we concede straight after half-time and four goals in the last 10 minutes," he added.

"I think the scoreline in that game doesn't reflect the game.

"I think it was a strange game of football and I don't think we can look at it and say we've taken a beating."