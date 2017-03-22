Match ends, Scotland 1, Canada 1.
Scotland 1-1 Canada
-
- From the section Football
Steven Naismith scored the equaliser as Scotland laboured to a friendly draw with Canada at Easter Road.
Falkirk's Fraser Aird produced a fine finish to send Canada ahead following poor defending from the hosts.
Untidy play at the other end allowed Naismith to level, the striker diverting Tom Cairney's shot home.
Neither team created much after half-time but Canada, ranked 117 in the world, looked as likely to find a winner as the home side.
Scotland are currently second-bottom of Group F going into Sunday's World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia at Hampden.
Stewart Regan, the Scottish FA chief executive, and national boss Gordon Strachan have said Sunday's fixture is a "must-win" for the nation's qualifying hopes.
Scotland continue to struggle
With a crucial qualifier just a few days away the Scotland fans who turned out on a miserable night in the capital would have been expecting a performance against Canada that would give them a hope heading into the Slovenia match on Sunday.
But on this performance there was little for the hardy few to cheer about.
The centre-back pairing of Christophe Berra and Charlie Mulgrew were opened up ever so simply time after time in the first half. Up front Chris Martin struggled to hold on to the ball with a first touch as heavy as the Easter Road surface.
In Aird and Scott Arfield the visitors had the two best players on the pitch, with the former scoring the opener after some calamitous defending by Lee Wallace. Indeed, the Toronto-born winger had several chances to add to his tally.
A glimmer of hope
The Canada goal after eleven minutes stunned the crowd of 9,158 into silence. Not that they had much to cheer about, but there were a couple of encouraging displays for Strachan's side.
With no natural right backs in the squad, Derby County's Ikechi Anya was given the role, and he proved once again his versatility. Driving forward at every opportunity and attempting to link up with both Robert Snodgrass and Tom Cairney, the 29-year-old at least showed some desire and passion.
And in debutant Cairney, there was a player who at times showed a willingness to get forward and support his strikers. It was his shot that was turned in by Naismith for Scotland's equaliser.
Apart from a cross from Snodgrass that hit the post, there was little else for the fans to cheer about.
Anya will likely continue at right back on Sunday and although there were appearances in the second half for John McGinn, Leigh Griffiths and Jordan Rhodes at Easter Road, none looked to have done enough to force their way in the starting line-up.
Line-ups
Scotland
- 1McGregor
- 2Anya
- 4Berra
- 5Mulgrew
- 3WallaceSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes
- 8CairneySubstituted forMcGinnat 76'minutes
- 7Fletcher
- 10Snodgrass
- 11NaismithSubstituted forRhodesat 62'minutes
- 14O BurkeSubstituted forBannanat 45'minutes
- 9MartinSubstituted forGriffithsat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gordon
- 13Robertson
- 15Fletcher
- 16Martin
- 17McGinn
- 18Griffiths
- 19Bannan
- 20Rhodes
- 22Cooper
Canada
- 1ThomasSubstituted forLeutwilerat 45'minutes
- 2Ledgerwood
- 15Straith
- 3James
- 17TissotSubstituted forCorbin-Ongat 68'minutes
- 16ArfieldSubstituted forTraffordat 90+4'minutes
- 6Piette
- 12Aird
- 9Bustos
- 7Hoilett
- 10JacksonSubstituted forFiskat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lefevre
- 5Gasparotto
- 8Trafford
- 13Fisk
- 14Corbin-Ong
- 18Leutwiler
- Referee:
- Jakob Kehlet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland 1, Canada 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Charlie Trafford replaces Scott Arfield because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Scott Arfield (Canada) because of an injury.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Nikolas Ledgerwood.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Scotland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.
Robert Snodgrass (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Canada).
Offside, Scotland. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Scotland).
Adam Straith (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Nikolas Ledgerwood.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nikolas Ledgerwood.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Adam Straith.
Allan McGregor (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Straith (Canada).
Foul by Christophe Berra (Scotland).
Junior Hoilett (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Canada) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikolas Ledgerwood.
Charlie Mulgrew (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Canada).
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. John McGinn replaces Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Ben Fisk replaces Simeon Jackson.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. La'Vere Corbin-Ong replaces Maxim Tissot because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leigh Griffiths (Scotland) because of an injury.
Delay in match Maxim Tissot (Canada) because of an injury.
Offside, Canada. Jayson Leutwiler tries a through ball, but Simeon Jackson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Leigh Griffiths replaces Chris Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Jordan Rhodes replaces Steven Naismith.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt saved. Charlie Mulgrew (Scotland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.