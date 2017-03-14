Champions League: Juventus want to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals - Buffon

Buffon has helped Juve win five successive Serie A titles, and go eight points clear in search of a sixth straight Scudetto

Juventus do not want to play Leicester in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, says the Italian team's keeper and captain Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian champions beat Porto to reach the last eight, while the Foxes also progressed by overcoming Sevilla.

The Italy captain, 39, said: "Who do I prefer not to play? Leicester.

"They are a dangerous and passionate team who can cause trouble for opponents who take the initiative. We would have everything to lose."

Real Madrid, who have won Europe's premier knockout tournament a record 11 times and five-times winners Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the sides already through to the last eight.

English champions Leicester reached the last eight in their maiden Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Juventus, who are two-time European champions, managed a routine 1-0 home win against Portuguese leaders Porto to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory.

They are widely ranked as fourth favourites to win the Champions League by many bookmakers, who also make Leicester the rank outsiders.