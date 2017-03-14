Harry Kane: Tottenham striker suffers ankle ligament damage

Harry Kane was hurt seven minutes into the FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle - but it is not thought to be as severe as the injury that sidelined him for seven weeks earlier this season.

The England international was replaced after seven minutes of Sunday's 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall.

He was hurt when defender Jake Cooper blocked his shot close to the byeline.

Spurs said the injury is similar to the one Kane picked up against Sunderland on 18 September.

Harry Kane tweeted that he would come back stronger and thanked fans for their messages of support after Spurs revealed he had suffered ligament damage

The 23-year-old missed five Premier League games and two EFL Cup matches after twisting his ankle tackling Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji.

Kane is likely to miss England's friendly in Germany on 22 March and a home World Cup qualifier against Lithuania four days later.

It is not clear if the top flight's joint leading scorer with 19 goals will be available for Tottenham's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on the weekend 22-23 April.