Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Caixinha, Stewart, Motherwell, Dundee, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Pedro Caixinha began his Rangers rebuild by axeing veteran goalkeeper coach Jim Stewart, with the 63-year-old former Scotland keeper having been told he will not have a place on the new manager's backroom team after 10 years on the staff. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has been ruled out for a month due to a hamstring injury.(Daily Record)

Rangers defender Danny Wilson says new manager Pedro Caixinha made a big impression during his first training session and that "his passion shone through".(Daily Record)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton hopes his experience at Ibrox will help him bring success to his new club, Nottingham Forest. (The Herald)

Motherwell will have a new manager in place for Saturday's meeting with St Johnstone after caretaker Stephen Robinson was interviewed on Monday and former Well midfielder Simo Valakari presenting his case later that afternoon.(The Herald)

Motherwell interim manager Stephen Robinson is "ready" to take on the Fir Park manager's job, according to compatriot and Northern Ireland head coach Michael O'Neill. (The Sun)

Celtic have sold their 4,200 allocation of seats for Sunday's visit to Dens Park, where they could clinch the title if Aberdeen lost to Hearts on Saturday, but Dundee have warned there will be no extra tickets available to the Glasgow club's supporters on the day.(Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries, who has been second choice to Craig Gordon in recent months, will have surgery in a bid to cure a niggling foot and ankle injury. (Daily Express)

Republic of Ireland assistant Roy Keane has apologised for his disappointing time playing at Celtic, saying he rejected Real Madrid to join the Glasgow club after leaving Manchester United but being hampered by injuries. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic's Stuart Armstrong has thanked team boss Brendan Rodgers for reviving his career and the form that has led to the midfielder receiving a call-up to the Scotland squad. (The Sun)

Aberdeen great Willie Miller believes it will be impossible for Scotland coach Gordon Strachan not to call up some of the Dons' players if the Pittodrie side win the Scottish Cup. (Evening Express)

Ross County midfielder Tony Dingwall could be sidelined for the rest of 2017 with a cruciate ligament injury the 22-year-old picked up in training. (Press and Journal)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston believes Championship leaders Hibernian have an ingredient they lacked during last season's failed promotion bid - the grit and determination of head coach Neil Lennon.(The Herald)

Raith Rovers manager John Hughes says he is facing the toughest challenge of his managerial career after questioning the character and quality of his players following their 4-0 defeat by Dumbarton on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

Alex Neil says he will take a sunshine break and then look to find a club that matches his ambitions after bieng sacked by Norwich City. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Duncan Weir is hoping for a chance to repeat his finest moment in a Scotland jersey - late drop goal that secured a win in Rome three years ago - with fly-half rival Finn Russell having picked up a knee problem in a disappointing display against England ahead of a return to Italy this weekend.(The Scotsman)

Judy Murray has renewed calls for a Scottish national tennis facility, claiming there has never been a better time to capitalise on the sport's popularity. (The Scotsman)