Romelu Lukaku: Everton striker rejects new contract at Goodison Park

Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 51% of Everton's Premier League goals this season

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has turned down the most lucrative contract offer in the club's history.

The Premier League club had been confident the Belgium international would sign a new five-year deal thought to be worth around £140,000 a week.

The 23-year-old's agent, Mino Raiola, had said his client was "99.9%" certain to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

However, Lukaku has told the Toffees he currently has no desire to extend a contract that has two years to run.

Lukaku has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League and has been linked with a return to former club Chelsea, from whom he joined Everton for £28m in 2014.

Everton may still hope to persuade him to stay but, if not, will demand a fee in excess of £60m for a player who has scored 19 goals this season.