Pep Guardiola: Man City boss to beat Louis van Gaal's European 100-game record

Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League twice as a manager - in 2009 and 2011

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will eclipse Louis van Gaal as the most successful manager in European club football after 100 games when his side take on Monaco on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has won 61 of the 99 games he has overseen, drawing 23 and losing 15.

Former Manchester United boss Van Gaal won 61 of his first 100 games in Europe, drawing 22 and losing 17.

That means Guardiola will have the best record even if City lose to Monaco.

Titles won by managers with five best 100-game records in Europe Louis van Gaal Champions League (Ajax 1994-95); Uefa Cup (Ajax 1991-92); Uefa Super Cup (Ajax 1995; Barcelona 1997) Rafael Benitez Champions League (Liverpool 2004-05); Uefa Cup/Europa League (Valencia 2003-04; Chelsea 2012-13); Uefa Super Cup (Liverpool 2005) Jupp Heynckes Champions League (Real Madrid 1997-98; Bayern Munich 2012-13); Intertoto Cup (2003, 2004) Valeriy Lobanovskiy Uefa Cup Winners' Cup (Dynamo Kiev 1975, 1986); Uefa Super Cup (1975) Giovanni Trapattoni Uefa Cup (Juventus 1976-77, 1992-93; Inter 1990-91); Uefa Cup Winners' Cup (Juventus 1984); Uefa Super Cup (Juventus 1984)

City won the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie 5-3.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, now in charge of Championship leaders Newcastle, is currently second on the list. He won 60, drew 22 and lost 18 of his first 100 games in European competition.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who won the Champions League twice with Manchester United, is 11th (W49; D32; L19), while current United boss Jose Mourinho is eighth (W54; D25; L21).

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sits 26th on the list after winning 42 of his first 100 games in Europe, drawing 29 and losing 29.

Coaches' records in Uefa club competition after 100 games:

Louis van Gaal: W61 D22 L17

Rafael Benitez: W60 D22 L18

Jupp Heynckes: W58 D20 L22

Valeriy Lobanovskiy: W56 D23 L21

Giovanni Trapattoni: W56 D22 L22

Fabio Capello: W54 D27 L19

Sven-Goran Eriksson: W54 D26 L20

Jose Mourinho: W54 D25 L21

Carlo Ancelotti: W51 D27 L22

Ernst Happel: W54 D18 L28

Sir Alex Ferguson: W49 D32 L19

Manuel Pellegrini: W48 D32 L20

Jorge Jesus: W51 D22 L27

Otto Rehhagel: W52 D19 L29

Sir Bobby Robson: W50 D25 L25

Ottmar Hitzfeld: W50 D24 L26

Dick Advocaat: W48 D29 L23

Luciano Spalletti: W51 D19 L30

Unai Emery: W47 D29 L24

Roberto Mancini: W47 D27 L26

Oleg Romantsev: W46 D23 L31

Guy Roux: W46 D23 L31

Thomas Schaaf: W44 D24 L32

Christian Gross: W44 D23 L33

Guus Hiddink: W43 D26 L31

Arsene Wenger: W42 D29 L29

Mircea Lucescu: W42 D25 L33

Yuri Semin: W39 D23 L38