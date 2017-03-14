Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Chelsea

Referee Michael Oliver is surrounded by several Manchester United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several Manchester United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea.

Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera 10 minutes before half-time.

United lost the stormy tie at Stamford Bridge 1-0.

An FA statement said United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

Spanish midfielder Herrera was sent off after a second foul on Eden Hazard.

