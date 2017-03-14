Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Chelsea
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea.
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera 10 minutes before half-time.
United lost the stormy tie at Stamford Bridge 1-0.
An FA statement said United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.
Spanish midfielder Herrera was sent off after a second foul on Eden Hazard.