Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Chelsea

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea.

Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after sending off midfielder Ander Herrera 10 minutes before half-time.

United lost the stormy tie at Stamford Bridge 1-0.

An FA statement said United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

Spanish midfielder Herrera was sent off after a second foul on Eden Hazard.