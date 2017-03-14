Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss did not see Wigan as a 'threat' under Warren Joyce

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City have taken 15 points from their last 10 league games

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he did not consider Wigan Athletic to be a "threat" once they appointed Warren Joyce as manager in November.

Former Manchester United Under-21 boss Joyce was sacked on Monday after only four months in charge of the Latics.

Warnock's side are currently 13th in the Championship but were a point above the drop zone, and Wigan, in 21st when Joyce took charge.

"No disrespect but when Wigan appointed him, I was delighted," Warnock said.

He added to BBC Radio Wales Sport: "I didn't think they were going to be a threat to us.

"I like Warren but you can't just put someone into the Championship who's never been there - it's nothing like youth football."

Warnock recently signed a contract extension to stay as Bluebirds' manager until the end of 2017-18, but is confident about his position because of a lack of managerial talent elsewhere.

"I'm in a unique situation for a manager because I'm not bothered if I get the sack - they can sack me tomorrow if they want," he said.

"If I want another job, I can get another job. That's not being conceited, I just don't see many good managers around.

"There used to be hundreds, you could name them all but the Championship is not like any other league."