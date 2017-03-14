Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Caixinha, Scotland, Strachan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists he is in charge of the biggest club in Scotland with the best squad of players in the country. The Portuguese coach told the media: "The task is to make Rangers bigger than it is, to try to achieve something we haven't achieved." (Various)

Caixinha has set himself the lofty ambition of winning a European trophy as Rangers manager. (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says he could not ignore in-form Tom Cairney, Ryan Fraser and Stuart Armstrong when naming his squad for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on 26 March. (Various)

Former referee Dermot Gallagher hailed Bobby Madden for his "brilliant" display in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

English Championship club Nottingham Forest are expected to appoint former Rangers boss Mark Warburton as their new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson insists the fact Pedro Caixinha has not spoken to chairman Dave King is no big deal. "It's more important that Pedro spends time getting in among the squad and understanding what's happening," says Robertson. (Daily Record)

The Old Firm derby draw delivered a wake-up call ahead of next month's Scottish Cup semi-final, says Celtic assistant boss John Kennedy. "It wasn't a case of us taking the foot off the gas. It was just our performance was sub-par for the standards we've set," says Kennedy. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has criticised the omission of goalkeeper Zander Clark from Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad and claims Clark has been overlooked because he is at the "wrong" club. (Various)