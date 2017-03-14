BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - Everybody loves N'Golo: Pundits purr over Kante

Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Phil Neville praise man of the match N'Golo Kante as the French midfielder scores the games only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

