FA Cup: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - Everybody loves N'Golo: Pundits purr over Kante
Everybody loves N'Golo: Pundits purr over Kante
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Phil Neville praise man of the match N'Golo Kante as the French midfielder scores the games only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.
