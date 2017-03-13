Chelsea v Man Utd: 'Judas is still number one', Jose Mourinho tells Blues fans

Media playback is not supported on this device I don't speak about referee - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Chelsea fans "I'm still number one" after he was heckled during the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho, sacked twice by Chelsea, was called 'Judas' by the crowd and responded by pointing three fingers in reference to the three Premier League titles he won with the club.

He said: "Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'm the number one.

"Until then Judas is number one."

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United highlights

N'Golo Kante's low shot was enough for Chelsea to beat holders United - who had Ander Herrera sent off in the first half - and seal a semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley.

Mourinho, 54, is Chelsea's most successful manager after winning titles over two spells in 2005, 2006 and 2015.

He said: "They can call me what they want. I am a professional. I defend my club.

"I'm really proud of my players, I'm really proud of Manchester United fans."

Mourinho would not discuss the Herrera red card, calling referee Michael Oliver "a referee with fantastic potential".

He said: "I don't want to go in that direction. In four matches he [Oliver] has given three penalties and a red card. I cannot change that. I shook his hand and said many congratulations.

"Mr Oliver goes home and he can do his own analysis, because I don't want to analyse his work."