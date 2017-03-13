BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd: I don't speak about the referee - Jose Mourinho
I don't speak about referee - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he "does not speak" when questioned about the decision to send off Ander Herrera after 35 minutes of his team's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea. Mourinho goes on to say that referee Michael Oliver has "fantastic potential" but thinks Man Utd have been a "bit unlucky" with some of his decisions.
