BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United highlights
Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
- From the section Football
N'Golo Kante scores the only goal of the game as Chelsea defeat 10-man Manchester United to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired