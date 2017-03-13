BBC Sport - FA Cup: N'Golo Kante gives Chelsea the lead against 10-man Manchester United
Kante fires Chelsea into the lead
- From the section Football
N'Golo Kante puts Chelsea 1-0 up against 10-man Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final.
LIVE TV, RADIO AND TEXT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
