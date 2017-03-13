Rangers: Barry Ferguson would relish Pedro Caixinha assistant role

Barry Ferguson was impressed by Pedro Caixinha's first media conference

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would welcome the call to be new manager Pedro Caixinha's assistant.

Caixinha took charge on Monday and revealed he would be looking for an assistant with a knowledge of the Glasgow club and Scottish football.

Asked if he would be interested, Ferguson told BBC Scotland: "Of course, I've said that before.

"That's my club. That's where I was from an eight-year-old kid. I spent 20 years of my life at Rangers."

Ferguson left Rangers for a second time in 2009 to join Birmingham City and had his first taste of coaching as caretaker manager of Blackpool.

The 39-year-old resigned last month following three years with Clyde after a poor run of Scottish League Two results meant his side were destined to miss out on the promotion play-offs.

Ferguson had made no secret of the fact that he found coaching part-time players frustrating and would relish a chance to coach at a higher level.

But he insisted that "I've had no contact whatsoever" while stressing that "it is a club that means a lot to me".

Ferguson had previously said that he believed he thought he could help instil some missing passion into a side sitting third in the Scottish Premiership at the time of Mark Warburton's departure.

Ferguson thinks Rangers showed more passion against Celtic on Sunday

However, he was impressed with the 1-1 draw they achieved against leaders Celtic under caretaker manager Graeme Murty.

"I saw plenty of passion on Sunday from the team," said Ferguson.

"I don't know whether that was because there's a new manager sitting in the stand and they want to impress him.

"He would not have taken the job if there was not a bit of finance to go and get his own players, so for the next two months, those players are playing for their futures."

Caixinha, who has signed a three-year contract after leaving Qatari club Al-Gharafa, held his first news conference as manager on Monday and Ferguson liked what he heard from the 46-year-old Portuguese.

"I thought his interview was good," said the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder of the media conference.

"It is easy enough to get what Rangers is all about, but he looked like he is the fiery type of guy and I think that's what Rangers need just now.

"They need somebody who is going to go in there and fire the dressing room up."