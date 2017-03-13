BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United's Ander Herrera sent off after second yellow card
Herrera sent off after second yellow card
- From the section Football
Manchester United's Ander Herrera is sent off after being shown a second yellow card in their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
