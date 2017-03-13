FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea v Tottenham, Arsenal v Man City

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in last season's final, with goals from Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have been drawn against each other in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal, who will play in a record 29th FA Cup semi-final, face Manchester City in the other last-four tie.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 22 and 23 April.

Chelsea knocked out holders Manchester United in a hard-fought 1-0 win on Monday, with Spurs thrashing League One side Millwall on Sunday.

Arsenal, who lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2015, proved too good for non-league Lincoln City in a 5-0 home win on Saturday.

Manchester City are playing in the semi-finals for the first time in four seasons after beating Middlesbrough in a 2-0 away win.

Semi-final draw:

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Manchester City

