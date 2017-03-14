Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest appoint former Rangers boss as manager

Mark Warburton led Rangers to promotion as Scottish Championship champions last season and also won the Scottish Challenge Cup

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Rangers boss Mark Warburton as manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Warburton, 54, has been out of work since leaving Rangers on 10 February, with the club claiming he had resigned.

Championship side Forest had been under interim boss Gary Brazil after sacking Philippe Montanier on 14 January.

Warburton is joined at the City Ground by ex-Scotland international defender David Weir, 46, who was assistant manager at Rangers.

The Reds are 19th in the Championship, having lost five of their past seven matches, and face fierce local rivals Derby at home on Saturday.

Gary Rowett was appointed Rams manager earlier on Tuesday, meaning it will be the fifth consecutive East Midlands derby with a different manager in charge of both clubs.

Academy boss Brazil, who won four of his 11 games, along with under-23 team coach Jack Lester, had been asked to stay until the end of the season, but Warburton will now be in place for their final nine games.

He is Forest's eighth manager since owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi purchased the club in July 2012.

Warburton was appointed by Rangers in 2015 after two seasons as Brentford boss, but left the Scottish Premiership side last month when the club said they had accepted his resignation.

Londoner Warburton denied standing down and the League Managers Association in Scotland has said the fall-out is bad for the game and could be "messy".