BBC Sport - Leicester v Sevilla: Craig Shakespeare and Claudio Ranieri bear no grudges

No grudges with Ranieri - Shakespeare

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says there are "no grudges" between him and former manager Claudio Ranieri.

READ MORE:Craig Shakespeare appointed Leicester City manager until end of season

You can follow live coverage of Leicester v Sevilla in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final from 18:30 GMT on this website, on the BBC Sport app and on BBC radio 5 live.

