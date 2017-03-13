Mohamed Diame moves aside for new Senegal stars

Mohamed Diame has not been a regular starter under Senegal boss Aliou Cisse

Mohamed Diame has retired from international football, saying he believes he is no longer among the best Senegalese players.

The 29-year-old, who plays his club football in England for Newcastle, appeared 36 times for the Teranga Lions and played at the 2012 Olympics.

He said: "I believe that there are now 23 Senegalese players in better shape.

"After much thought and consideration I feel that now is the appropriate time to focus fully on my club career."

Diame has been mainly used as a substitute by Senegal since Aliou Cisse took charge of the team in March 2015.