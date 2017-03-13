Football Association 'let down' women's football - Martin Glenn

England beat Germany to finish third at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada

The Football Association "let down" women's football in the past, chief executive Martin Glenn has said.

The FA banned women's football from being played at Football League grounds in 1921 and did not take the sport back under its jurisdiction until 1993.

Glenn said: "We even banned it in its pomp and we were slow to introduce it. We are addressing these failings."

On Monday, English football's governing body unveiled plans to double the number of female players by 2020.

The England women's side finished third at the 2015 World Cup, and will take part in this summer's European Championship in the Netherlands.

The FA has said it would be keen to host a major international tournament in the coming years "to inspire the next generation".

England's record goalscorer Kelly Smith welcomed Glenn's comments and described the new initiative as "phenomenal".

Smith, who retired earlier this year after scoring 46 goals in 117 international appearances, said: "Martin is right. I felt quite neglected as a national team footballer in the past.

"To be here today brings a tear to my eye. I think it is key to get into schools and get girls playing at a young age. This strategy is just phenomenal for me."

Former Arsenal and England winger Rachel Yankey said on Friday that women's football attendances and participation would be on par with the men's game if it had not effectively been banned by the FA for 50 years.

Meanwhile, the FA has appointed of David Faulkner to the new role of head of women's performance. The former Great Britain hockey international spent seven years as performance director of England and Great Britain between 2005 and 2012.