Gary Rowett: Derby County set to appoint former Birmingham City boss as manager

Gary Rowett made 70 Premiership appearances for Derby, when Jim Smith was the Rams' manager

Gary Rowett is expected to be appointed as Derby County manager before Saturday's game with rivals Nottingham Forest, BBC Radio Derby reports.

Derby, 10th in the Championship, fired Steve McClaren on Sunday, just five months into his second spell in charge.

Rowett has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in December, with Blues seventh in the table.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Derby, made 120 appearances for the Rams as a defender between 1995 and 1998.

Rowett has also been linked with the vacant Norwich job, and held talks with Scottish Premiership side Rangers earlier this month before they appointed Pedro Caixinha.

Birmingham City have slid from seventh to 17th in the Championship since sacking Gary Rowett

Kevin Summerfield, who worked as Rowett's assistant at Burton Albion and Birmingham, is expected to join the coaching staff at Pride Park.

County's next boss will be their fifth in 13 months, following Paul Clement, Darren Wassall, Nigel Pearson and McClaren.

Rowett's management credentials