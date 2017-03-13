Rangers: New manager Pedro Caixinha eyes Scottish Cup glory

Pedro Caixinha was in the stands as Rangers earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park on Sunday

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has targeted winning the Scottish Cup after officially starting at Ibrox.

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach watched Rangers draw 1-1 at Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday.

And he has set his sights on beating Celtic in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final on the way to securing his first trophy as boss.

"We are in the cup semi-final, so we need to think about winning that trophy," Caixinha told Rangers TV.

The former Al-Gharafa manager is also refusing to give up on finishing second in the Premiership, with third-placed Rangers currently eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen.

"We need to think also about getting as close as possible to second position in the league," he added. "I have a positive approach, but we need to be real at the same time. We need to construct everything on a daily basis, preparing the future and preparing in a solid way in order for you to achieve what you want.

Last five Rangers managers Manager Games Won Drawn Lost Trophies Mark Warburton (June 2015 - Feb 2017) 82 54 15 13 2 Ally McCoist (June 2011 - Dec 2014) 167 121 22 24 2 Walter Smith (Jan 2007 - May 2011) 246 155 53 38 8 Paul Le Guen (May 2006 - Jan 2007) 31 16 8 7 0 Alex McLeish (Dec 2001 - May 2006) 235 155 44 36 7

"You need to be ambitious, but you need to be realistic at the same time. We are being totally ambitious and realistic in saying that we would like to end up in the second position, and why not try to get a trophy in the Scottish Cup too?"

Caixinha, who replaces Mark Warburton in the Rangers hot-seat, revealed his backroom team will arrive on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that a "local assistant" will be appointed to "be the bridge between the culture, the history, the traditions", and revealed he will make the final decision on who will land that role.

The Ibrox club are also searching for a director of football and Caixinha is comfortable about that process.

"I have worked with that structure before, it is the sort of working relationship that I am used to but I've performed more as a manager at most of the clubs I have worked at," he said.

"I am used to working with a director of football and it should be no problem at all because we will share the same philosophy. If the manager and the coach are sharing the same philosophy then everything is going to be easier.

"If you spread that philosophy to the players then the whole club has the same philosophy and everything is going to be easier and that is what everybody is looking for."

The Portuguese coach described himself as a "workaholic" and highlighted his desire to implement a strong "mentality" within the Rangers squad.

And he revealed his ultimate aim is to take Rangers to the top of Scottish football.

"We are talking about a worldwide club, it's a massive club - the biggest club in Scotland," Caixinha said.

"It's a club that's fighting to get on the top again, we know that we are going to get on top and that's what we are here for. That challenge to help the club to rebuild the past, the history, the glory, is the main reason we came here."