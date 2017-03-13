Scottish Gossip: Ref Madden in Celtic's firing line; Murty; Hibs and Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out at referee Bobby Madden for turning down Leigh Griffiths' penalty claim at the end of his side's 1-1 home draw with Rangers, insisting Ibrox defender Clint Hill, who was involved in the incident, admitted to him after the game that it was probably a spot-kick. (Daily Record)

And striker Griffiths says referee Madden asked him at full time if Hill had touched the ball in the challenge. (Herald)

Former referee Charlie Richmond says Madden got the penalty call correct as Hill did get a touch on the ball. (Daily Record)

Clint Hill's challenge on Leigh Griffiths sparked late penalty claims at Celtic Park

Griffiths also revealed there is no problem between him and boss Rodgers, insisting he knows what the manager wants from him and is working hard to do it. (Daily Record)

Rodgers believes the draw with Rangers could help motivate his side in their chase for the treble. (Scottish Sun)

Graeme Murty, who took caretaker charge of Rangers for the last time in Sunday's draw at Celtic Park, says the Ibrox side can now go into the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic confident of victory. (Herald)

Murty and Hill were delighted to shut up the critics who had written Rangers off ahead of the Celtic match. (Various)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes the club's players were "fired up" for the game by the pundits who gave them no chance ahead of the match. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen's Anthony O'Connor believes Rangers may get a "lift" from new boss Perdo Caixinha but he is convinced the Dons have the confidence and quality to finish second in the Premiership. (Herald)

Hearts striker Isma Goncalves thinks good times are ahead for the Gorgie men due to the players spending more time with each other off the pitch. (Herald)

Anthony O'Connor reckons Aberdeen will finish second despite the new manager at Rangers

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Louis Laing says snatching a late draw at Partick Thistle could be the key moment in their season as they look to beat the drop. (Daily Mail)

Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie has told his team-mates they must get over the loss of talisman Jason Cummings to suspension and ensure they pick up another win against Dumbarton at the weekend. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, on loan at Cardiff City from Hull, is poised for a Scotland recall for the matches against Canada and Slovenia. (Scottish Sun)

Other gossip

World number one Andy Murray was left concerned about his shock defeat to qualifier Vasek Pospisil at Indian Wells as "there was no reason for it". The Scot revealed he had prepared well for the event and was in good form in training. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray lost in straight set to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil

Gordon Reid says Scotland cannot let the 62-21 Six Nations hammering by England halt the progress the side have been making in recent years, as he described the upcoming match against Italy as "must win". (Scotsman)